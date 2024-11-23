Wine 9.22 Enables Wayland Driver By Default
Wine 9.22 is out this weekend ahead of the Wine 10.0-rc1 in two weeks.
Notable with Wine 9.22 ahead of the all important Wine 10.0 milestone is the Wayland driver being enabled in the default configuration! Wine 9.22 and the upcoming Wine 10.0 stable will enable the native Wayland driver support out-of-the-box for default builds. This is great news and for allowing more Windows games/apps to integrate nicely with the modern Wayland-based Linux desktops rather than continuing to go through XWayland. The Wine Wayland driver is largely in good shape over lots of work that has landed over the past year.
Wine 9.22 also brings support for display mode virtualization for handling non-native display/resolution sizes. Wine 9.22 also updates its locale data to Unicode CLDR 46, expands network session support in DirectPlay, and ships with 19 known bug fixes.
Wine 9.22 bug fixes range from Steam issues to addressing World of Warcraft not starting and other game fixes as well as addressing problems for Microsoft Office 2007/2013 and Windows Movie Maker.
Wine 9.22 downloads and more details on this bi-weekly development release via WineHQ.org. Next up is the Wine 10.0-rc1 release in two weeks that also puts Wine in a code freeze until Wine 10.0 stable ships around mid-January.
