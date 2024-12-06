Wine 10.0-rc1 Released With Updated VKD3D, Initial Bluetooth Driver

The first release candidate of Wine 10.0 is out today that also now marks the feature freeze ahead of this stable release expected to be out around mid-January.

Per the previously covered Wine 10.0 release plans, Wine 10.0-rc1 is out today to kick off the release dance leading up to Wine 10.0 stable coming within a few weeks into the new year. After today no new features will be accepted into Wine 10.0 but focusing just on bug/regression fixes.

Prior to the feature freeze today, some last minute features making it into Wine 10.0-rc1 include pulling in VKD3D 1.14 for the latest Direct3D 12 on Vulkan support. Mono 9.4 is also bundled into Wine 10.0-rc1.

There is also "winebth.sys" introduced in Wine 10.0-rc1 as an initial Bluetooth driver implementation for Windows software running on Wine. UTF-8 support has also been added to the C runtime functions.

There are 17 known bug fixes in Wine 10.0-rc1 helping out software like Mathcad 15, Links 2003, FL Studio 21, and other software.

Wine 10.0-rc1 downloads and more details at WineHQ.org.
