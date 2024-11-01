Wine 10.0 Release Plans Aim For Mid-January Release

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 1 November 2024
Wine project leader Alexandre Julliard has laid out plans for releasing Wine 10.0 around mid-January as the annual stable release for this open-source software to run Windows applications and games on Linux and other platforms.

The Wine mailing list archives remain down/bumpy as usual but the highlights of the email include:

- Delaying Wine 9.21 to next Friday (8 November) rather than this week due to light patch activity and Julliard traveling this Friday.

- Releasing Wine 9.22 two weeks later.

- Two weeks after for what would have been Wine 9.23 will now be the Wine 10.0-rc1 release.

- That Wine 10.0-rc1 release on 6 December will mark the annual code freeze and beginning of the release candidates until Wine 10.0 stable is ready to ship... Typically that means around a mid-January release for that big stable release.

So basically like what we're used to seeing over the years, just with the one week delay of Wine 9.21 to next week. Baking in the Wine 9.xx bi-weekly development releases have been many Wine Wayland driver improvements, a new desktop control applet, ARM64 improvements, ODBC Windows driver support, a rewrite to the cmd.exe engine, more monitor DPI awareness work, VKD3D updates, a new HID pointer driver, and many other changes. Sadly though for Wine 10.0 the NTSYNC upstream kernel driver still isn't complete yet.
