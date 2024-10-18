Wine 9.20 Released With WineDbg Now Using Capstone Disassembler
Wine 9.20 is out today as the newest bi-weekly development version of this open-source software to enable running Windows games and applications under Linux and other platforms.
Wine 9.20 release highlights include:
- Bundled Capstone library for disassembly in WineDbg.
- More formats supported in D3DX9.
- Static analysis and JUnit test reports in Gitlab CI.
- More support for network sessions in DirectPlay.
- Various bug fixes.
Yes, Wine now pulls in the Capstone disassembly framework into its codebase. The Capstone disassembly framework/engine is now handling disassembler tasks within the WineDbg debugger.
The better support for network sessions within DirectPlay may excite some along with support for more Direct3D 9 formats, alongside other D3DX9 commits that landed over the past two weeks.
There are 15 known bug fixes in Wine 9.20 helping out a variety of games, apps like Notepad++, and other random bugs resolved.
Downloads and more details on the Wine 9.20 development release via WineHQ.org. The Wine 9.xx development releases will culminate with the Wine 10.0 stable release in early 2025. If usual traditions hold, the Wine 10.0 release candidates and feature freeze should begin around early December.
6 Comments