GNOME Took In $556k Last Year While Spending $675.9k

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 7 May 2024 at 04:05 PM EDT. 25 Comments
GNOME
The GNOME Foundation today published their 2023 annual report that outlines their accomplishments as well as a look at the finances.

Making this year's annual report all the more interesting comes as last month it was noted GNOME would be focusing more on fundraising after years of running a deficit. Last year also saw GNOME Foundation naming a new executive director that will also help in their fundraising effort.

GNOME 2023 income


As for the 2023 finances of the GNOME Foundation, they are reporting $556,136 USD in income -- well up from the $363,380 reported in 2022... Much of that increase is from fundraising in 2023 that generated $422k compared to $171k the year prior.

GNOME 2023 expenses


But on the expenses side, in 2023 the foundation spent $675,947 USD -- $283k on conferences, $105k on support and infrastructure, $96k on outreach, $121k on administrative, etc. So the GNOME Foundation in 2023 ended up spending nearly $120k more than it took in for the year. That's better than in 2022 when it spent $286k more than it took in that year.

This year the foundation is hoping to improve their financial position with greater fundraising and cutting back on expenses. Those wanting to see the 2023 Annual Report for the GNOME Foundation can view it in full at GNOME.org.
25 Comments
Related News
GNOME Shell's Layout Being Improved For Smaller Displays
GTK 4.15 Released With Vulkan Renderer By Default
GNOME Foundation To Focus On Fundraising After Years Running A Deficit
GNOME Mutter 46.1 Brings Explicit Sync, Better NVIDIA Hybrid GPU Acceleration
GNOME Working To Make Key Rack A Viable Password Manager, Better Printing For Flatpaks
GTK4 Continues Improving Graphics Offload & DMA-BUF Integration
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
systemd Rolling Out "run0" As sudo Alternative
Linux Mint Looks To Fork More GNOME Software, Make XApp More Independent
Microsoft Updates Cascadia Code: Its Open-Source Font For Developers
Rust-Written Redox OS Gets USB Keyboards & Mice Working
NetBSD On The State & Future Of X.Org/X11
Wine 9.8 Fixes Nearly 20 Year Old Bug For Installing Microsoft Office 97
Valve Working On Explicit Sync Support For "NVK" NVIDIA Vulkan Driver
Framework Laptop EC Driver Being Prepared For Linux