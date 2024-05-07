Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
GNOME Took In $556k Last Year While Spending $675.9k
Making this year's annual report all the more interesting comes as last month it was noted GNOME would be focusing more on fundraising after years of running a deficit. Last year also saw GNOME Foundation naming a new executive director that will also help in their fundraising effort.
As for the 2023 finances of the GNOME Foundation, they are reporting $556,136 USD in income -- well up from the $363,380 reported in 2022... Much of that increase is from fundraising in 2023 that generated $422k compared to $171k the year prior.
But on the expenses side, in 2023 the foundation spent $675,947 USD -- $283k on conferences, $105k on support and infrastructure, $96k on outreach, $121k on administrative, etc. So the GNOME Foundation in 2023 ended up spending nearly $120k more than it took in for the year. That's better than in 2022 when it spent $286k more than it took in that year.
This year the foundation is hoping to improve their financial position with greater fundraising and cutting back on expenses. Those wanting to see the 2023 Annual Report for the GNOME Foundation can view it in full at GNOME.org.