OpenZFS 2.2.4 Released With Linux 6.8 Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 3 May 2024 at 12:01 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE
OpenZFS 2.2.4 was released on Thursday evening to provide the latest ZFS file-system support on Linux and FreeBSD platforms.

Notable with the OpenZFS 2.2.4 point release is Linux 6.8 kernel support where as the prior point releases tapped out on Linux 6.7. Compatibility fallbacks have Linux 6.8 stable support in good shape plus some early additions around Linux 6.9 kernel compatibility with that kernel still a few weeks out from its stable christening.

OpenZFS 2.2.4 also adds the "prefetch" tri-state property, carries various FreeBSD specific fixes, GCC 14 compatibility fixes as spotted on the newly-released Fedora 40, support for "zfs mount -R", zio_flush() optimizations in the ZIO code, and dozens of other fixes and refinements/optimizations.

Downloads and more details on the OpenZFS 2.2.4 release via GitHub.

OpenZFS on Ubuntu


For those that missed it, the newly-released Ubuntu 24.04 LTS adds encrypted ZFS root file-system support as an experimental feature alongside (non-encrypted) OpenZFS installs with its modern Ubuntu desktop installer.
