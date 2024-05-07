Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.10 Goes Ahead In Removing Sysctl Sentinel Bloat
Clearing out the the last empty element on each sysctl array is finally happening. For example, the sysctl sentinel removal in the networking subsystem was queued this past week.
That merge goes on to summarize:
Why?
By removing the sysctl sentinel elements we avoid kernel bloat as ctl_table arrays get moved out of kernel/sysctl.c into their own
respective subsystems. This move was started long ago to avoid merge conflicts; the sentinel removal bit came after Mathew Wilcox suggested it to avoid bloating the kernel by one element as arrays moved out. This patchset will reduce the overall build time size of the kernel and run time memory bloat by about ~64 bytes per declared ctl_table array.
...
Savings in vmlinux:
A total of 64 bytes per sentinel is saved after removal; I measured in x86_64 to give an idea of the aggregated savings. The actual savings will depend on individual kernel configuration.
* bloat-o-meter
- The "yesall" config saves 3976 bytes
- A reduced config saves 1263 bytes
Savings in allocated memory:
None in this set but will occur when the superfluous allocations are removed from proc_sysctl.c. I include it here for context. The estimated savings during boot for config are 6272 bytes.
Nice to see this sysctl sentinel clearing work culminating after the lengthy effort over the past year.