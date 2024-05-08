Mesa 24.0.7 & Mesa 24.1-rc3 Provide Latest Open-Source OpenGL/Vulkan Drivers

Ongoing Mesa release manager Eric Engestrom continues carrying out a splendid job with the on-time releases of new bi-weekly Mesa point releases and the weekly release candidates heading toward the next feature release of these open-source predominantly OpenGL and Vulkan drivers.

Mesa 24.0.7 is out today as the newest bug-fix point release for the current stable series. Mesa 24.0.7 brings some RadeonSI VCN fixes (including AV1 fixes), a Panfrost change to make the default allocator thread-safe, various Intel Iris and ANV driver fixes, a number of Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan fixes, and other random small fixes.

Mesa 24.1-rc3 is out as the newest weekly release candidate working towards the Mesa 24.1 quarterly feature release later this month. This week's release candidate has some of the same v24.0.7 fixes that were back-ported from Mesa 24.2-devel. Overall mostly small fixes at this stage.

There are currently no Mesa 24.1 blocker bugs opened, so there are good chances of seeing the Mesa 24.1.0 release come out within the next week or two. Great timing with Linux 6.9 stable also imminent.
