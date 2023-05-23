Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
PipeWire Audio Backend Comes To QEMU
Merged last week was an initial PipeWire audio back-endo for QEMU to interface directly with PipeWire rather than having to go through OSS, JACK, SDL, or PulseAudio for audio handling when using this processor emulator on Linux systems.
The thousand lines of new code making up this PipeWire back-end were worked on by Red Hat engineers. The new back-end can be specified with the "-audiodev pipewire" option.
Baking for QEMU 8.1 is also LoongArch improvements, emulation for various new Arm boards, many RISC-V additions, and more via the QEMU Wiki.
QEMU 8.1 plans are to have the feature freeze in mid July, begin the release candidates by the end of July, and continue with weekly release candidates until QEMU 8.1 stable is ready sometime in August.