Merged For Mesa 24.2: Faster Startups For Zink, Rusticl Now Handles Bigger Workloads

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 8 May 2024 at 06:13 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Two different merges today for Mesa 24.2 are worth calling out for the open-source Linux graphics stack.

First, the recently noted work by Valve's Mike Blumenkrantz on reducing the application/game start-up time when using the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan driver has been merged. By moving most shader/program initialization to a separate thread is yielding faster start-up times. That code is merged.

Another merge request that landed today is from Red Hat's Karol Herbst. The Rusticl OpenCL driver has merged huge grid lowering support. This is needed for running larger workloads with the Rusticl Rust OpenCL driver.

Both of these merge requests are now in Mesa Git ahead of Mesa 24.2 coming out in mid-Q3.
