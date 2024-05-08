Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Merged For Mesa 24.2: Faster Startups For Zink, Rusticl Now Handles Bigger Workloads
First, the recently noted work by Valve's Mike Blumenkrantz on reducing the application/game start-up time when using the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan driver has been merged. By moving most shader/program initialization to a separate thread is yielding faster start-up times. That code is merged.
Another merge request that landed today is from Red Hat's Karol Herbst. The Rusticl OpenCL driver has merged huge grid lowering support. This is needed for running larger workloads with the Rusticl Rust OpenCL driver.
Both of these merge requests are now in Mesa Git ahead of Mesa 24.2 coming out in mid-Q3.