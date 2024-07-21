Mesa 24.2 Enjoyed Some Last Minute Code Cleaning & Modernization
Just prior to the Mesa 24.2 code branching / feature freeze on Thursday, two merge requests landed working on cleaning up some Mesa interfaces and code modernization.
First up was a three month old merge request for "DRIL" as a compatibility stub for the legacy DRI loader interface. This is a minimal DRI stub for X.Org that was started by Red Hat's Adam Jackson.
Valve developer Mike Blumenkrantz summed up the DRIL effort as:
"Begun by @ajax and then finished off by me and Pavel (ghostwritten by @daniels), the DRIL (DRI Legacy) interface is a tiny shim which matches Xorg’s ABI expectations to provide a list of sensible fbconfig formats during startup. Then it does nothing. And by doing nothing, it saves the rest of Mesa from being shackled to ancient ABI constraints.
Let the refactoring begin."
That was followed by this merge request by Blumenkrantz that also just made the deadline for Mesa 24.2. This second set of changes is for the GLX/EGL/GBM code to link directly to the Gallium3D driver:
"this is the next phase of cleanups after !28378 (merged): the frontend libs can be linked directly to libgallium, which eliminates all the LIBGL_DRIVERS_PATH fuckery and avoids loader/driver version mismatches once this is done, it becomes possible to start calling more functions directly from frontends instead of using unlimited interface tables"
Blumenkrantz further added on his blog:
"This followup MR which finally makes all the GL frontends link directly to the Gallium backend driver.
Why is this so momentous, you ask? How many of you have gotten the error DRI driver not from this Mesa build when trying to use your custom Mesa build?
With this MR, that error is going away. Permanently. Now you can have as many Mesa builds on your system as you want. No longer do you need to set LIBGL_DRIVERS_PATH for any reason."
Great work for ending off the Mesa 24.2 feature development for this quarter's stable release that should be out in mid to late August.
