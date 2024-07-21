Mesa 24.2 Enjoyed Some Last Minute Code Cleaning & Modernization

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 21 July 2024 at 09:30 AM EDT. 18 Comments
MESA
Just prior to the Mesa 24.2 code branching / feature freeze on Thursday, two merge requests landed working on cleaning up some Mesa interfaces and code modernization.

First up was a three month old merge request for "DRIL" as a compatibility stub for the legacy DRI loader interface. This is a minimal DRI stub for X.Org that was started by Red Hat's Adam Jackson.

Valve developer Mike Blumenkrantz summed up the DRIL effort as:
"Begun by @ajax and then finished off by me and Pavel (ghostwritten by @daniels), the DRIL (DRI Legacy) interface is a tiny shim which matches Xorg’s ABI expectations to provide a list of sensible fbconfig formats during startup. Then it does nothing. And by doing nothing, it saves the rest of Mesa from being shackled to ancient ABI constraints.

Let the refactoring begin."

That was followed by this merge request by Blumenkrantz that also just made the deadline for Mesa 24.2. This second set of changes is for the GLX/EGL/GBM code to link directly to the Gallium3D driver:
"this is the next phase of cleanups after !28378 (merged): the frontend libs can be linked directly to libgallium, which eliminates all the LIBGL_DRIVERS_PATH fuckery and avoids loader/driver version mismatches once this is done, it becomes possible to start calling more functions directly from frontends instead of using unlimited interface tables"

Blumenkrantz further added on his blog:
"This followup MR which finally makes all the GL frontends link directly to the Gallium backend driver.

Why is this so momentous, you ask? How many of you have gotten the error DRI driver not from this Mesa build when trying to use your custom Mesa build?

With this MR, that error is going away. Permanently. Now you can have as many Mesa builds on your system as you want. No longer do you need to set LIBGL_DRIVERS_PATH for any reason."

Great work for ending off the Mesa 24.2 feature development for this quarter's stable release that should be out in mid to late August.
18 Comments
Related News
Mesa 24.2-rc1 Released With Many OpenGL & Vulkan Driver Improvements
Rusticl In Mesa 24.2 Now Supports OpenCL Read-Write Images
Freedreno Gallium3D Driver Now Enables The Snapdragon X1 Elite/Plus SoC's GPU
NVK Driver Lands New Platform Abstraction - Working Toward Allowing Other Kernel Drivers
Vulkan Sparse Binding Support Comes To Lavapipe Software Driver
Rust-Written OpenCL Driver Now Works On Raspberry Pi GPUs
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
COSMIC Desktop Very Close To Alpha Release, Adds Compositor Multi-Threading
EXT4 Has A Very Nice Performance Optimization For Linux 6.11
Linus Torvalds Begins The Linux 6.11 Merge Window By Merging Some Of His Own Code
Microsoft's WSL 2.3.11 Brings "Hundreds Of New Kernel Modules" & New Features
NVIDIA Promotes Their Open-Source GPU Kernel Driver Support
Linux Patch To Disable The Snapdragon X Elite "X1E80100" GPU By Default
Rust Safety Standard Proposed For The Linux Kernel
New "SCALE" Software Allows Natively Compiling CUDA Apps For AMD GPUs