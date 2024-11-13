Mesa 24.3-rc2 Brings Fixes For Intel & NVK Drivers
Last week Mesa 24.3 was finally branched and Mesa 24.3-rc1 subsequently issued for getting the release process kicked off for this quarterly 3D graphics driver feature release. Out today is Mesa 24.3-rc2 with an initial batch of fixes.
Mesa 24.3-rc2 isn't too heavy but does contain fixes for the Intel ANV Vulkan driver, the NVK NVIDIA Vulkan driver, and also the smaller drivers like PanVK / Asahi / Turnip. Nothing too particularly exciting and not even any AMD Radeon changes for the week that tend to be quite common.
Most of the fixes trickling into the Mesa 24.3 branch are quite small and this may lead to an expedited stable release. Mesa 24.3 release manager Dylan Baker commented in the 24.3-rc2 announcement:
"We have a fairly small RC2 today, with a bit of work across the board. We currently only have 2 open blocking issues, and given that we delayed the branchpoint by 3 weeks, I wouldn't object to pulling in the RC period by 1 week and have rc3 rather than rc4 be the final release, if we can get all of the issues closed in time."
So with that it's possible Mesa 24.3.0 might be out in two weeks rather than slipping into December, but we'll see how the rest of the v24.3 cycle plays out for these open-source OpenGL and Vulkan drivers.
