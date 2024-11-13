Mesa 24.3-rc2 Brings Fixes For Intel & NVK Drivers

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 13 November 2024 at 04:20 PM EST. Add A Comment
MESA
Last week Mesa 24.3 was finally branched and Mesa 24.3-rc1 subsequently issued for getting the release process kicked off for this quarterly 3D graphics driver feature release. Out today is Mesa 24.3-rc2 with an initial batch of fixes.

Mesa 24.3-rc2 isn't too heavy but does contain fixes for the Intel ANV Vulkan driver, the NVK NVIDIA Vulkan driver, and also the smaller drivers like PanVK / Asahi / Turnip. Nothing too particularly exciting and not even any AMD Radeon changes for the week that tend to be quite common.

Most of the fixes trickling into the Mesa 24.3 branch are quite small and this may lead to an expedited stable release. Mesa 24.3 release manager Dylan Baker commented in the 24.3-rc2 announcement:
"We have a fairly small RC2 today, with a bit of work across the board. We currently only have 2 open blocking issues, and given that we delayed the branchpoint by 3 weeks, I wouldn't object to pulling in the RC period by 1 week and have rc3 rather than rc4 be the final release, if we can get all of the issues closed in time."

So with that it's possible Mesa 24.3.0 might be out in two weeks rather than slipping into December, but we'll see how the rest of the v24.3 cycle plays out for these open-source OpenGL and Vulkan drivers.
Add A Comment
Related News
Mesa 25.0 Clover OpenCL Drops Support For NIR Drivers
Mesa 24.3-rc1 Released With Big Improvements For AMD Radeon & Intel Graphics
Mesa 24.3 Code Branched, Mesa 25.0 Enters Development
Mesa 24.3 Merges Vulkan FIFO Support On Wayland
Apple Silicon OpenGL/Vulkan Drivers Updated This Week For Mesa 24.3
RadeonSI Lands Async Video Operations For Improving FFmpeg Performance
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Spots A 3888.9% Performance Improvement In The Linux Kernel From One Line Of Code
Fedora KDE Desktop Spin Promoted To Same Tier As GNOME-Based Fedora Workstation
NVIDIA Outlines Current Wayland Limitations & Upcoming Driver Features
GIMP 3.0 RC1 Released For Testing
systemd 257-rc1 Released With A Ton Of New Features & Changes
Hyprland 0.45 Compositor Smooths Round Edges, Window Snapping For Floating Windows
Microsoft Announces Open-Source Hyperlight For Embedded VMM Within Linux/Windows Apps
GIMP 3.2 Will Aim To Be Out Within One Year Of GIMP 3.0