Freedreno Gallium3D Driver Now Enables The Snapdragon X1 Elite/Plus SoC's GPU
There still is the matter of the Linux kernel support disabling the X1's GPU by default due to complexities with necessary OEM keys not being enabled by default for some platforms. But assuming you get the kernel support working on a Snapdragon X1 Elite/Plus laptop, the Freedreno driver living within Mesa is now able to provide OpenGL support on the GPU.
Freedreno founder Rob Clark merged the support enabling the Qualcomm X1-85 GPU. Just a new chip ID was necessary and otherwise the Freedreno driver is able to leverage its existing Adreno code paths.
freedreno: Enable the X1-85
Enable the GPU in the X1 elite/plus laptop SoCs.
This support will be found in Mesa 24.2 that is due out likely around the end of August in stable form.