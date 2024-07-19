Rusticl In Mesa 24.2 Now Supports OpenCL Read-Write Images

Red Hat developer Karol Herbst continues improving the support for Rusticl, the Rust-based modern OpenCL implementation for Mesa's Gallium3D drivers.

Rusticl is in great shape as is and has proven to be far more capable and performant than the aging older "Clover" OpenCL implementation within Mesa. The newest feature enabled for Rusticl in the Mesa 24.2 development code is OpenCL read-write images.

Karol noted in this merge request that was merged today to Mesa 24.2 Git:
"Apparently I've done enough prep work in the past so this mostly just works? Not supported on iris and anv, because of lacking PIPE_CAP_IMAGE_LOAD_FORMATTED support, but seems to work fine on llvmpipe."

Too bad the read-write images aren't working for the Intel Iris/ANV drivers but at least are working elsewhere.
