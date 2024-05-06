Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Dillo 3.1 Lightweight Web Browser Released After Nine Years
Dillo 3.1 has many improvements collected over the past nine years. This new release adds support for floating HTML elements, support for OpenSSL / LibreSSL / mbed TLS for HTTPS handling, inline HTML button support, support for more CSS properties, improved documentation, and a variety of other enhancements.
More details on the Dillo 3.1 changes can be found via the GitHub release page. Those learning about Dillo for the first time can learn more about this lightweight GPLv3-licensed web browser via the project site.