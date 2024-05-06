Dillo 3.1 Lightweight Web Browser Released After Nine Years

Dillo 3.1 has been released to succeed the Dillo 3.0.5 release all the way back from 2015... Dillo is a lightweight web browser making use of the FLTK toolkit and is cross-platform, maintains few dependencies, and implements its own rendering engine.

Dillo 3.1 has many improvements collected over the past nine years. This new release adds support for floating HTML elements, support for OpenSSL / LibreSSL / mbed TLS for HTTPS handling, inline HTML button support, support for more CSS properties, improved documentation, and a variety of other enhancements.

More details on the Dillo 3.1 changes can be found via the GitHub release page. Those learning about Dillo for the first time can learn more about this lightweight GPLv3-licensed web browser via the project site.
