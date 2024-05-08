AMD ROCm 6.1.1 Brings Fixes, Preps For Upcoming Changes & cuDNN 9.0 Support
Following the release of ROCm 6.1 just under one month ago, ROCm 6.1.1 was published today as the newest point release to deliver various bug fixes and other minor improvements to this open-source GPU compute stack.
AMD ROCm 6.1.1 has updated the CLI output for various amd-smi commands along with various fixes. HIPCC in ROCm 6.1.1 is preparing for upcoming releases that will enable the use of hipcc.bin / hipconfig.bin binaries by default rather than relying on the hipcc and hipconfig Perl scripts. HIPIFY in ROCm 6.1.1 meanwhile adds support for LLVM 18.1.2 as well as the cuDNN 9.0 library. ROCm SMI in this point release fixes incorrect GPU utilization reporting for various RDNA3 GPUs in different situations. The rocFFT release in ROCm 6.1.1 adds support for multi-GPU testing on systems without direct GPU interconnects along with fixes.
Downloads and more details on today's ROCm 6.1.1 point release via rocm.docs.amd.com. Sadly this release goes without any official support for the recently released RHEL 9.4 and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, but hopefully there will be official support there soon.
2 Comments