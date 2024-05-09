Limbo Is An SQLite-Compatible OLTP DBMS Leveraging IO_uring & Rust

9 May 2024
For fans of SQLite and/or new database solutions, Limbo is an in-development, open-source OLTP database management system that is compatible with SQLite while written in the Rust programming language and leveraging Linux's IO_uring for async I/O.

Pekka Enberg who previously was involved with Apache Cassandra and ScyllaDB as well as being the Linux kernel's SLAB maintainer has been part of the development team exploring serverless runtime databases with asynchronous I/O. This in-process, SQLite-compatible database is written in Rust and leveraging IO_uring for all asynchronous I/O. The SQLite compatibility extends to the SQL dialect, read-only SQLite file format support, and the SQLite C API.

Limbo logo


Those interested in learning more about the MIT-licensed Limbo database can explore the GitHub repository. There is also this research paper on the topic. It will be very interesting to see where the Limbo database functionality and adoption grows from here.
