PHP 8.4 Released With Property Hooks, Lazy Objects & Other New Features

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 21 November 2024 at 06:24 AM EST. 8 Comments
PROGRAMMING
PHP 8.4 is out today as the newest annual major feature release to this widely-used scripting language.

PHP 8.4 brings a number of new features such as property hooks, lazy objects, asymmetric visibility, an object API for BCMath, new array functions, and a variety of other new functions and language features.

The PHP 8.4 release also brings a new JIT implementation based on IR Framework. There are also a variety of other performance improvements to find with PHP 8.4.

PHP 8.4 logo


PHP 8.4 downloads for those building from source can be found at PHP.net. There is also the 8.4 release page that goes into more details on all of the great changes to find with the PHP 8.4 update.
