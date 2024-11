PHP 8.4 Released With Property Hooks, Lazy Objects & Other New Features

PHP 8.4 is out today as the newest annual major feature release to this widely-used scripting language.PHP 8.4 brings a number of new features such as property hooks, lazy objects, asymmetric visibility, an object API for BCMath, new array functions, and a variety of other new functions and language features.The PHP 8.4 release also brings a new JIT implementation based on IR Framework. There are also a variety of other performance improvements to find with PHP 8.4.

PHP 8.4 downloads for those building from source can be found at PHP.net . There is also the 8.4 release page that goes into more details on all of the great changes to find with the PHP 8.4 update.