FLTK 1.4 Released With Wayland & HiDPI Display Support

FLTK 1.4 is out as the newest version of the Fast Light Toolkit that has been around since the late 90's.

While FLTK isn't as fashionable as some of the other modern toolkits, FLTK 1.4 is a big step forward for the project. As the first major update to FLTK in years since the FLTK 1.3.0 release more than one decade ago (back in 2011).

FLTK 1.4 adds initial Wayland platform support on Linux as well as FreeBSD. By default FLTK 1.4 will build with support for both X11 and Wayland with hybrid support depending upon runtime capabilities.

FLTK 1.4 also provides initial support for high DPI "HiDPI" displays on both Linux and Windows systems while also improving its existing macOS support. There is also initial screen scaling factor support and other enhancements.

Rounding out the big FLTK 1.4 release are also new widgets around flexible GUI layouts, CMake build system improvements, and the platform-dependent toolkit code was rewritten to enable better porting to new platforms.

Downloads and more details on the FLTK 1.4 toolkit release via FLTK.org.
