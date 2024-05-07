Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
AMD Posts Patches For Improving Heterogeneous Core Type CPUs On Linux
AMD has yet more amd_pstate driver patches on the way for the Linux kernel. AMD Linux engineer Perry Yuan explained of the new patches:
"This patchset addresses critical issues and enhances performance settings for CPUs with heterogeneous core types in the AMD pstate driver. Specifically, it resolves problems related to calculating the highest performance and frequency on the latest CPUs with preferred cores. Additionally, the patchset includes documentation improvements in amd-pstate.rst, offering a comprehensive guide covering topics such as recommended reboot requirements during driver switching, debugging procedures for driver loading failures."
The patches help improve the debugging when encountering broken ACPI CPPC tables, making use of a CPU bit for detecting AMD heterogeneous core topology, This AMD heterogeneous core topology is for CPUs that have a mix of say Zen 4 and Zen 4C cores.
This patch series is noted to fix the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS never boosting to max frequency and related problems like amd_pstate not loading on some hardware.