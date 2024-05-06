FreeBSD 14.1 Beta Released For Testing

The first beta of FreeBSD 14.1 is now available for testing in kicking off what will be the first point release building off last November's FreeBSD 14.0 release.

FreeBSD 14.1 Beta 1 is the first of several betas followed by release candidates. These development builds are expected to happen weekly. After three betas and at least three release candidates, the hope is to have FreeBSD 14.1-RELEASE ready to ship around mid-June. The release schedule can be found on FreeBSD.org.

With more than one month to go until release, the release notes on FreeBSD 14.1 are currently blank as far as the changes to be found in this point release. But as usual FreeBSD 14.1 will contain various bug/security fixes as well as select hardware support changes and other items back-ported from the main FreeBSD development code. More details on the FreeBSD 14.1 specifics as we get closet to release.

Downloads and more information on the FreeBSD 14.1 BETA 1 development release via the FreeBSD mailing list.
