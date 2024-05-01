Python 3.13 Beta Out For Testing With Experimental JIT, Better Interactive Interpreter

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 9 May 2024 at 12:00 AM EDT.
The first beta of Python 3.13 is now available for testing ahead of its official release later this year.

Python 3.13 is shaping up to be another exciting Python 3 update thanks to a new and improved interactive interpreter derived from PyPy. There is also an early, experimental just-in-time (JIT) compiler that will lead to performance improvements to come.

Further making Python 3.13 exciting is an experimental free-threaded build mode that disables the Global Interpreter Lock (GIL), the cyclic garbage collector is now more incremental, a modified mimalloc is now included, new typing additions, and other changes.

Downloads and more details on the just-released Python 3.13 Beta 1 via the Python blog. The Python 3.13 Beta 1 release marks the feature freeze for this release. Over the next two months will be at least three more betas before progressing onto the release candidates. If all goes well the Python 3.13 final release will happen at the start of October.
