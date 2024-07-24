Rust Linux Kernel Code Prepares For CPU Mitigations Handling

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 24 July 2024 at 01:43 PM EDT. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING
The latest Rust for the Linux kernel work led by Miguel Ojeda is on preparing the Rust kernel code for various CPU security mitigations.

Miguel today sent out the latest patches on implementing various CPU security mitigations within the Rust kernel code and as part of that enabling objtool support for Rust.

The focus is on passing the relevant compiler flags for building the Rust code in light of Retpolines, Rethunk, and Straight Line Speculation (SLS) handling by the compiler. With these patches the appropriate flags will be passed down to the Rust compiler for adequate protections in the security mitigations requiring compiler-side actions.

Rust Linux mitigation patches


See this patch series for those interested in this CPU mitigations handling for the Rust Linux kernel code. Miguel is hoping to get these patches applied soon as to avoid objtool warnings currently when building the kernel's Rust code.
Add A Comment
Related News
Pingora 0.3 Released With Support For HTTP Modules
Git 2.46-rc0 Continues Preparations For Switching To SHA256 By Default WIth Git 3.0
Mold Linker Gains New Option To Deliver "Massively Faster" Performance
LPython 0.22 Released For Ahead-Of-Time Compiler For Python
The Linux Kernel Matures To Having A Minimum Rust Toolchain Version
Rust Coreutils 0.0.27 Continues The Climb Of Better GNU Coreutils Interoperability
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
EXT4 Has A Very Nice Performance Optimization For Linux 6.11
Linus Torvalds Begins The Linux 6.11 Merge Window By Merging Some Of His Own Code
Microsoft's WSL 2.3.11 Brings "Hundreds Of New Kernel Modules" & New Features
NVIDIA Promotes Their Open-Source GPU Kernel Driver Support
Linux Patch To Disable The Snapdragon X Elite "X1E80100" GPU By Default
Rust Safety Standard Proposed For The Linux Kernel
Fedora Will End Up Supporting The NVIDIA Driver With Secure Boot
XZ Patches For The Linux Kernel Updated, Drops "Jia Tan" As A Maintainer