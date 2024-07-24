Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Rust Linux Kernel Code Prepares For CPU Mitigations Handling
Miguel today sent out the latest patches on implementing various CPU security mitigations within the Rust kernel code and as part of that enabling objtool support for Rust.
The focus is on passing the relevant compiler flags for building the Rust code in light of Retpolines, Rethunk, and Straight Line Speculation (SLS) handling by the compiler. With these patches the appropriate flags will be passed down to the Rust compiler for adequate protections in the security mitigations requiring compiler-side actions.
See this patch series for those interested in this CPU mitigations handling for the Rust Linux kernel code. Miguel is hoping to get these patches applied soon as to avoid objtool warnings currently when building the kernel's Rust code.