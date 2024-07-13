Pingora 0.3 Released With Support For HTTP Modules

Pingora started out as an in-house replacement to Cloudflare's Nginx usage that was written in Rust and eventually open-sourced earlier this year. Pingora has evolved into a Rust framework for building fast and reliable networked systems. Ending out the week is the release of Pingora 0.3 as the latest step forward for this Rust code that is widely used within the confines of Cloudflare.

Pingora 0.3 introduces support for HTTP modules and allows users to import modules written by third parties.

Pingora 0.3 also adds a "replace_body_filter" call so that the request body can be inspected and modified, H2c support, TCP Fast Open support, support for server-side TCP keep-alive, support for setting the DSCP, allow setting the compression level per algoriothm, and various other additions. There is also a handful of bug fixes and other improvements.

Pingora logo


Downloads and more details on the Pingora 0.3 feature release via GitHub.
