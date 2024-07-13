Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 20+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Pingora 0.3 Released With Support For HTTP Modules
Pingora 0.3 introduces support for HTTP modules and allows users to import modules written by third parties.
Pingora 0.3 also adds a "replace_body_filter" call so that the request body can be inspected and modified, H2c support, TCP Fast Open support, support for server-side TCP keep-alive, support for setting the DSCP, allow setting the compression level per algoriothm, and various other additions. There is also a handful of bug fixes and other improvements.
Downloads and more details on the Pingora 0.3 feature release via GitHub.