Git 2.46-rc0 Continues Preparations For Switching To SHA256 By Default WIth Git 3.0

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 13 July 2024 at 06:12 AM EDT. 1 Comment
PROGRAMMING
Git 2.46-rc0 was published on Friday as the first tagged development release on the trek toward Git 2.46.

Recent Git releases have seen a lot of work around preparations for switching to SHA256 hashes rather than the increasingly less secure SHA1 hashes. There has been recent SHA1 / SHA256 interoperability work and other improvements with Git's SHA256 use considered stable since last year but for Git 2.xx releases SHA1 is remaining the default.

With the new Git 2.46 series, the documentation was updated to affirm that SHA256 will be the default with Git 3.0. Yes, SHA256 will become the default object format over SHA1 with Git 3.0. But there is no plans on deprecating the SHA1 format support at this time for those wanting to continue using it instead.

Git 2.46-rc0 is also no longer setting SHA1 as the default object hash type when initializing a repository. That initial setup for SHA1 ultimately gets overrode by most Git commands during the directory setup process, but removing this initial hard-coded SHA1 setup call will hopefully uncover any other areas that aren't prepared for the SHA256 migration.

Git logo


Git 2.46 is also bringing small additions to various CLI sub-commands, a new option to migrate a repository that uses the files backend for its ref storage to using the reftable backend, various performance improvements, and dozens of bug fixes.

More details on the new Git 2.46-rc0 release via Friday's announcement.
1 Comment
Related News
Pingora 0.3 Released With Support For HTTP Modules
Mold Linker Gains New Option To Deliver "Massively Faster" Performance
LPython 0.22 Released For Ahead-Of-Time Compiler For Python
The Linux Kernel Matures To Having A Minimum Rust Toolchain Version
Rust Coreutils 0.0.27 Continues The Climb Of Better GNU Coreutils Interoperability
PoCL 6.0 OpenCL Implementation Brings OpenMP For CPU Driver, More Remote Driver Features
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Unconvinced By getrandom() In The vDSO
Firefox 128 Now Available With A Fix For A 25 Year Old Bug Report
Linux Looking To Make 5-Level Paging Support Unconditional For x86_64 Kernel Builds
Linux 6.11 To Offer More Fine-Tuned Control Over Swappiness
Zed Editor Now Publishing Native Linux Builds
GNOME's Key Rack & Phosh Mobile Wayland Shell See New Releases
KDE Plasma 6.2 To Support libinput's Auto-Scrolling Feature
Direct3D 8 Support "D8VK" Merged Into DXVK