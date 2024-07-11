Mold Linker Gains New Option To Deliver "Massively Faster" Performance

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 11 July 2024 at 11:26 AM EDT. 1 Comment
PROGRAMMING
The Mold linker is already a high-speed alternative to the likes of LLVM LLD and GNU Gold. Its performance is very impressive while those using it while carrying out debug builds have the ability to achieve an insane speed-up thanks to a new option.

Mold lead developer Rui Ueyama shared that a new "--separate-debug-file" option has been added to the linker for "massively faster" performance. Linking Clang with debug info included can drop down to less than a half second compared to six and a half seconds currently... Rui wrote on Twitter/X:
"With the new --separate-debug-file option, the mold linker is massively faster than before. E.g., it can link Clang w/ debug info in 0.46 s vs. lld in 6.4 s.

The secret sauce is that we bundle the debug info sections in another file, and the file is created in the background."

Exciting times for the Mold open-source linker and only becoming even faster with numerous optimizations that it delivers speedy results in general for both release and debug builds.
1 Comment
Related News
LPython 0.22 Released For Ahead-Of-Time Compiler For Python
The Linux Kernel Matures To Having A Minimum Rust Toolchain Version
Rust Coreutils 0.0.27 Continues The Climb Of Better GNU Coreutils Interoperability
PoCL 6.0 OpenCL Implementation Brings OpenMP For CPU Driver, More Remote Driver Features
NumPy 2.0 Brings Faster Performance Thanks To Intel's x86-simd-sort & Google's Highway
Safety-Critical Rust Consortium Announced
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Unconvinced By getrandom() In The vDSO
Meta Sees ~5% Performance Gains To Optimizing The Linux Kernel With BOLT
Linux's DRM Panic "Screen of Death" Sees Patches For QR Code Error Messages
Firefox 128 Now Available With A Fix For A 25 Year Old Bug Report
Linux Looking To Make 5-Level Paging Support Unconditional For x86_64 Kernel Builds
Linux 6.11 To Offer More Fine-Tuned Control Over Swappiness
GNOME's Key Rack & Phosh Mobile Wayland Shell See New Releases
KDE Plasma 6.2 To Support libinput's Auto-Scrolling Feature