Mold Linker Gains New Option To Deliver "Massively Faster" Performance
Mold lead developer Rui Ueyama shared that a new "--separate-debug-file" option has been added to the linker for "massively faster" performance. Linking Clang with debug info included can drop down to less than a half second compared to six and a half seconds currently... Rui wrote on Twitter/X:
"With the new --separate-debug-file option, the mold linker is massively faster than before. E.g., it can link Clang w/ debug info in 0.46 s vs. lld in 6.4 s.
The secret sauce is that we bundle the debug info sections in another file, and the file is created in the background."
Exciting times for the Mold open-source linker and only becoming even faster with numerous optimizations that it delivers speedy results in general for both release and debug builds.