LPython 0.22 Released For Ahead-Of-Time Compiler For Python
LPython continues striving to be a great ahead-of-time compiler for Python that is written in C++ and aims for optimal performance across platforms as well as aspiring to be able to transform Python code into other languages like C++ and Fortran.
The LPython 0.22 release has fixes to its LLVM and WebAssembly back-ends, a new "--jit" option to execute the Python code without creating an executable file, new built-in functions support, compile-time support for more Python language features, an interactive shell implementation, an improved CLI experience, and dozens of other fixes and minor enhancements.
Those wanting to learn more about the LPython 0.22 feature release for this AOT-focused Python compiler can do so via GitHub.