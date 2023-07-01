LPython Is The Latest Python Implementation Aiming To Be Very Fast, Multiple Backends

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 29 July 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT.
LPython is the latest open-source Python implementation aiming to be a very performant version of Python among other interesting features.

LPython has been in development as a Python compiler able to produce optimized machine code. LPython has back-ends for LLVM, translation to C/C++, and even WebAssembly (WASM) support. Speed and performance are among the main goals for this alpha-stage software. LPython supports just-in-time (JIT) compilation, code compatibility with CPython, and works across all major platforms.

Those wishing to learn more about LPython can do so via the blog post announcing this open-source project on LPython.org. This alpha-stage Python compiler is available under a BSD 3-Clause license and can be found on GitHub.
