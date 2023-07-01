Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
LPython Is The Latest Python Implementation Aiming To Be Very Fast, Multiple Backends
LPython has been in development as a Python compiler able to produce optimized machine code. LPython has back-ends for LLVM, translation to C/C++, and even WebAssembly (WASM) support. Speed and performance are among the main goals for this alpha-stage software. LPython supports just-in-time (JIT) compilation, code compatibility with CPython, and works across all major platforms.
Those wishing to learn more about LPython can do so via the blog post announcing this open-source project on LPython.org. This alpha-stage Python compiler is available under a BSD 3-Clause license and can be found on GitHub.