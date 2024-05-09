ChromeOS EC Hardware Monitoring Driver Being Revived For Framework Laptops

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 9 May 2024 at 08:56 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE
In addition to a Framework Laptop EC driver being prepared for Linux that extends the Chrome OS embedded controller (EC) used by recent Framework Laptops, a ChromeOS EC hardware monitoring (HWMON subsystem) driver has also been revived as a further support extension for Framework laptops on Linux.

Complementing the Framework Laptop EC driver that is an extension of the functionality provided by the Google Chrome OS EC driver, a EC HWMON driver patch series was posted this week for exposing hardware monitoring support with this embedded controller. Back in 2017 was the original attempt for such an HWMON driver to report fan and temperature readings from the Chrome OS Embedded Controller. That driver never was revived nor making it to the mainline kernel. But now Thomas Weißschuh who has been working on the Framework Laptop EC driver has taken to updating this "cros_ec_hwmon" driver.

Framework 13 AMD laptop


This cros_ec_hwmon driver is a re-implementation of that prior 2017 driver while adapting to newer Linux kernel APIs and supporting more features. This driver has been tested on the Framework 13 AMD laptop to report additional fan and temperature data.

The revised driver is now on the Linux kernel mailing list for review and will hopefully be followed through with upstreaming when ready.
Add A Comment
Related News
SHIFTphone 8 Preparing Mainline Linux Support Ahead Of Launch
PowerPC 40x Processor Support To Be Dropped From The Linux Kernel
Linux 6.10 To Drop Support For Very Old DEC Alpha Hardware
Framework Laptop EC Driver Being Prepared For Linux
Linux 6.10 To Support Sound On ASUS ROG 2024 Laptops, Lenovo ThinkPad 13X
Synaptics Releases DisplayLink 6.0 USB Graphics Driver Package For Linux
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Mint Looks To Fork More GNOME Software, Make XApp More Independent
Microsoft Updates Cascadia Code: Its Open-Source Font For Developers
Rust-Written Redox OS Gets USB Keyboards & Mice Working
NetBSD On The State & Future Of X.Org/X11
Framework Laptop EC Driver Being Prepared For Linux
Valve Working On Explicit Sync Support For "NVK" NVIDIA Vulkan Driver
Wine 9.8 Fixes Nearly 20 Year Old Bug For Installing Microsoft Office 97
GNOME Shell's Layout Being Improved For Smaller Displays