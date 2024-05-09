Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
ChromeOS EC Hardware Monitoring Driver Being Revived For Framework Laptops
Complementing the Framework Laptop EC driver that is an extension of the functionality provided by the Google Chrome OS EC driver, a EC HWMON driver patch series was posted this week for exposing hardware monitoring support with this embedded controller. Back in 2017 was the original attempt for such an HWMON driver to report fan and temperature readings from the Chrome OS Embedded Controller. That driver never was revived nor making it to the mainline kernel. But now Thomas Weißschuh who has been working on the Framework Laptop EC driver has taken to updating this "cros_ec_hwmon" driver.
This cros_ec_hwmon driver is a re-implementation of that prior 2017 driver while adapting to newer Linux kernel APIs and supporting more features. This driver has been tested on the Framework 13 AMD laptop to report additional fan and temperature data.
The revised driver is now on the Linux kernel mailing list for review and will hopefully be followed through with upstreaming when ready.