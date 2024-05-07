Microsoft Contributes Windows On ARM64 "aarch64-w64-mingw32" Support To GCC 15

Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 7 May 2024 at 01:44 PM EDT.
MICROSOFT
Microsoft engineers have contributed Windows On ARM64 support to the upstream GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) with the new "aarch64-w64-mingw32" target.

With GCC 14 released and GCC 15 in its early stage of development, one of the new targets to be introduced for this next compiler version is aarch64-w64-mingw32 for targeting Microsoft Windows on ARM64 platforms.

GCC Windows On ARM64 merged


This support has been a long time coming as can be tracked via this Bugzilla ticket.

GCC Windows On ARM64 patches


Microsoft engineers pulled everything together and as of a short time ago the aarch64-w64-mingw32 target is merged into GCC Git ahead of next year's GCC 15.1 stable release. The open-source LLVM/Clang compiler has already supported Windows on ARM while now the GNU compiler is joining the party too.
3 Comments
