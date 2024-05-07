Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Microsoft Contributes Windows On ARM64 "aarch64-w64-mingw32" Support To GCC 15
With GCC 14 released and GCC 15 in its early stage of development, one of the new targets to be introduced for this next compiler version is aarch64-w64-mingw32 for targeting Microsoft Windows on ARM64 platforms.
This support has been a long time coming as can be tracked via this Bugzilla ticket.
Microsoft engineers pulled everything together and as of a short time ago the aarch64-w64-mingw32 target is merged into GCC Git ahead of next year's GCC 15.1 stable release. The open-source LLVM/Clang compiler has already supported Windows on ARM while now the GNU compiler is joining the party too.