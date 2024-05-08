Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
GCC 15 Bids Farewell To Solaris 11.3 Support
Solaris 11.3 support was already declared obsolete back in GCC 13 while now with GCC 15 it will no longer exist. This commit drops Solaris 11.3 support while making alterations around the existing Solaris 11.4 support.
GCC 15 is also expected to drop support for Intel Xeon Phi processors, remove the Intel Itanium IA64 targets after being unmaintained for years, and also drop the NIOS2 targets. As usual, GCC 15 will be out around this time next year.