Pop!_OS' COSMIC Desktop Finishing Up Work On App Store

Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 9 May 2024 at 12:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
DESKTOP
The developers at System76 working on their Rust-written COSMIC desktop environment catering to their in-house, Ubuntu-derived Pop!_OS Linux distribution have provided their latest monthly status update on the desktop effort.

In recent weeks some of the COSMIC desktop enhancements have included:

- Display mirroring support for the COSMIC desktop is nearly complete.

- Pop!_OS 24.40 packages are now being built for ARM64.

- The "ultra fast" COSMIC App Store is nearly implemented. There is ongoing polishing to address user experience issues:

COSMIC App Store


- The COSMIC Files file manager has added GNOME Virtual File-System (GVFS) integration for handling external storage and network shares.

- COSMIC Greeter integration with logind.

- COSMIC Edit now supports CRLF-encoded files.

- The ability to drag-and-drop text and images has been added for COSMIC Files.

- Clipboard support has been added for the Launcher and App Library.

- A generic context menu widget has been added to Libcosmic.

- Many fixes and other improvements throughout this Rust-written open-source desktop environment.

More details on these latest COSMIC desktop enhancements via the System76 blog. The COSMIC desktop is working towards its official release later this year alongside the Pop!_OS 24.04 Linux distribution release.
1 Comment
Related News
System76's COSMIC Working On Drag & Drop, More Compositor Improvements
LXQt 2.0 Released For Qt6 Desktop Port, Greater Wayland Support
System76 Now Planning For COSMIC Desktop Alpha Release In Late May
LXQt Desktop Now "100%" Ready For Wayland
SDDM 0.21 Display Manager Released With Better Wayland Support, Qt6 Fixes
Iced Toolkit For Rust GUIs Reaches v0.12 With New Features
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
systemd Rolling Out "run0" As sudo Alternative
Linux Mint Looks To Fork More GNOME Software, Make XApp More Independent
Microsoft Updates Cascadia Code: Its Open-Source Font For Developers
Rust-Written Redox OS Gets USB Keyboards & Mice Working
NetBSD On The State & Future Of X.Org/X11
Framework Laptop EC Driver Being Prepared For Linux
Valve Working On Explicit Sync Support For "NVK" NVIDIA Vulkan Driver
Wine 9.8 Fixes Nearly 20 Year Old Bug For Installing Microsoft Office 97