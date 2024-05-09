Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Pop!_OS' COSMIC Desktop Finishing Up Work On App Store
In recent weeks some of the COSMIC desktop enhancements have included:
- Display mirroring support for the COSMIC desktop is nearly complete.
- Pop!_OS 24.40 packages are now being built for ARM64.
- The "ultra fast" COSMIC App Store is nearly implemented. There is ongoing polishing to address user experience issues:
- The COSMIC Files file manager has added GNOME Virtual File-System (GVFS) integration for handling external storage and network shares.
- COSMIC Greeter integration with logind.
- COSMIC Edit now supports CRLF-encoded files.
- The ability to drag-and-drop text and images has been added for COSMIC Files.
- Clipboard support has been added for the Launcher and App Library.
- A generic context menu widget has been added to Libcosmic.
- Many fixes and other improvements throughout this Rust-written open-source desktop environment.
More details on these latest COSMIC desktop enhancements via the System76 blog. The COSMIC desktop is working towards its official release later this year alongside the Pop!_OS 24.04 Linux distribution release.