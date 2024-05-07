Apple Announces The M4 Chip With Up To 10 CPU Cores

While rolling out the new iPad Pro tablets today, Apple announced the M4 as their newest in-house silicon design.The Apple M4 is built on a second-gen TSMC 3nm process and features up to 10 CPU cores via four performance cores and six efficiency cores. The Apple M4 also has a new 10-core GPU building on the GPU architecture introduced in the M3. The Apple M4 also incorporates a new Neural Engine with up to 38 TOPS. Apple says the M4 is 50% faster than the M2 previously powering the iPad.For now the Apple M4 is just found in the newly-announced iPad Pro models but presumably with time will begin rolling out to new Macs at which point it's more work items for the Asahi Linux crew and open-source community for enabling Linux support on the M4.

Those wishing to learn more about the Apple M4 chip can do so via Apple's press release