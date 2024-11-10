Linux Support For Apple's Latest Magic Trackpad USB-C Model

Written by Michael Larabel in Apple on 10 November 2024 at 07:26 AM EST. 4 Comments
APPLE
A patch is pending for enabling support for the USB-C model of Apple's latest Magic Trackpad input device under Linux.

Apple's $129 USD new USB-C version of the Magic Trackpad will see Linux support once this pending patch is upstreamed into the mainline Linux kernel.

Apple Magic Trackpad USB-C


This patch was posted for review on Saturday. Enabling the new Apple Magic Trackpad USB-C model under Linux requires just adding the new "0x0324" device ID to the hid-magicmouse driver used by various Apple devices. With the new Apple 0x0324 device ID and adjusting a few checks, this latest Magic Trackpad can work fine under Linux.

With this support added to the hid-magicmouse driver, all of the Magic Trackpad features should be working under Linux. Apple just released this updated USB-C device last month. See this patch while awaiting for the code to be upstreamed into the mainline Linux kernel.
