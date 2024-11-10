Linux Support For Apple's Latest Magic Trackpad USB-C Model
A patch is pending for enabling support for the USB-C model of Apple's latest Magic Trackpad input device under Linux.
Apple's $129 USD new USB-C version of the Magic Trackpad will see Linux support once this pending patch is upstreamed into the mainline Linux kernel.
This patch was posted for review on Saturday. Enabling the new Apple Magic Trackpad USB-C model under Linux requires just adding the new "0x0324" device ID to the hid-magicmouse driver used by various Apple devices. With the new Apple 0x0324 device ID and adjusting a few checks, this latest Magic Trackpad can work fine under Linux.
With this support added to the hid-magicmouse driver, all of the Magic Trackpad features should be working under Linux. Apple just released this updated USB-C device last month. See this patch while awaiting for the code to be upstreamed into the mainline Linux kernel.
