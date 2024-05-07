Vulkan 1.3.284 Released With Another Extension To Help Zink

Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 7 May 2024 at 08:44 AM EDT. 9 Comments
VULKAN
Vulkan 1.3.284 was published on Monday with only a few changes but bearing one notable new extension.

The new extension with Vulkan 1.3.284 is VK_EXT_legacy_vertex_attributes. The VK_EXT_legacy_vertex_attributes extension was developed by Valve's ike Blumenkrantz and Alyssa Rosenzweig along with input from NVIDIA and LunarG engineers. This extension was designed with OpenGL-on-Vulkan compatibility implementations in mind like Mesa's Zink driver.

VK_EXT_legacy_vertex_attributes allows for legacy features of OpenGL's vertex attributes feature to be supported in Vulkan. This allows for vertex attributes loaded from arbitrary buffer alignments, vertex attributes using arbitrary strides, and vertex attributes where the component data type of the binding does not match the component numeric type of the shader input.

More details on the few changes and new extension in Vulkan 1.3.284 can be found via this commit.

Vulkan 1.3 logo


Intel's ANV Vulkan driver within Mesa has already merged support for this new Vulkan extension. Meanwhile Mesa merge requests are open / under review for Radeon RADV support, Lavapipe for that Vulkan software implementation, and then hooking it up for Zink.
9 Comments
Related News
Vulkan 1.3.280 Released With NVIDIA Ray-Tracing Validation Extension
Vulkan 1.3.279 Brings New NVIDIA Extension Co-Engineered By Valve
SDL3 Introduces A Vulkan Renderer
Vulkan 1.3.278 Released With Two New Extensions - One Will Help Wine / Steam Play
2024 Vulkan Developer Conference Slides Posted
Vulkan Video Finally Introduces AV1 Video Decoding Extension
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
systemd Rolling Out "run0" As sudo Alternative
Linux Mint Looks To Fork More GNOME Software, Make XApp More Independent
Microsoft Updates Cascadia Code: Its Open-Source Font For Developers
Rust-Written Redox OS Gets USB Keyboards & Mice Working
NetBSD On The State & Future Of X.Org/X11
Wine 9.8 Fixes Nearly 20 Year Old Bug For Installing Microsoft Office 97
Valve Working On Explicit Sync Support For "NVK" NVIDIA Vulkan Driver
Valve Publishes Steam Survey Numbers For April 2024