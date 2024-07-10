Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 20+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
DXVK 2.4 Released With Direct3D 8 Support, Native WSI Improvements
DXVK has long supported Direct3D 9, 10, and 11 APIs over Vulkan for powering Steam Play (Proton) for enjoying Windows games on Linux. Now with DXVK 2.4, Direct3D 8 support has been integrated from the D8VK project.
In addition to Direct3D 8 support, DXVK 2.4 brings native WSI changes (windowing system integration), non-native refresh rate emulation, and many other bug fixes and specific improvements to help out different games. The Sims 2, Battlefield 2142, Fallout 4, Guild Wars 2, Star Citizen, and other titles have seen various improvements with this new DXVK release.
Downloads and more details on the DXVK 2.4 feature release via GitHub.