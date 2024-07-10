DXVK 2.4 Released With Direct3D 8 Support, Native WSI Improvements

10 July 2024
DXVK 2.4 has been released for this Direct3D over Vulkan API implementation.

DXVK has long supported Direct3D 9, 10, and 11 APIs over Vulkan for powering Steam Play (Proton) for enjoying Windows games on Linux. Now with DXVK 2.4, Direct3D 8 support has been integrated from the D8VK project.

In addition to Direct3D 8 support, DXVK 2.4 brings native WSI changes (windowing system integration), non-native refresh rate emulation, and many other bug fixes and specific improvements to help out different games. The Sims 2, Battlefield 2142, Fallout 4, Guild Wars 2, Star Citizen, and other titles have seen various improvements with this new DXVK release.

Downloads and more details on the DXVK 2.4 feature release via GitHub.
