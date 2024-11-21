Vulkan 1.3.302 Published With AV1 Encode & NVIDIA Display Stereo Extensions
Vulkan 1.3.302 was published this morning with a handful of new extensions, including AV1 encode support for Vulkan Video.
With Vulkan 1.3.302 being the first spec update in about three weeks, it's rather heavy on fixes. There are many documentation clarifications/fixes and other updates to find with the new spec revision. But most exciting are the new extensions with VK_EXT_vertex_attribute_robustness, VK_KHR_video_encode_av1, VK_KHR_video_encode_quantization_map, and VK_NV_display_stereo.
VK_EXT_vertex_attribute_robustness - The VK_EXT_vertex_attribute_robustness extension worked on by Nintendo allows applications to not have to specify fake vertex attribute locations due to the performance hit that can be encountered.
VK_KHR_video_encode_av1 - At long last there is AV1 encode support introduced for Vulkan Video! VK_KHR_video_encode_av1 allows for encoding AV1 video content within the Vulkan Video world.
VK_KHR_video_encode_quantization_map - The VK_KHR_video_encode_quantization_map extension builds on VK_KHR_video_encode_queue and allows fine-grained control of codec-specific quantization parameters for video encoding.
VK_NV_display_stereo - The VK_NV_display_stereo vendor extension from NVIDIA allows applications to choose the type of 3D stereo hardware it wants to use and the driver will then configure it accordingly such as for HDMI 3D.
Downloads and more details on today's Vulkan 1.3.302 spec update via Vulkan-Docs on GitHub.
