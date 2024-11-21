VKD3D 1.14 Released With Initial Metal Shading Language Output

Ahead of the upcoming freeze for Wine 10.0, VKD3D 1.14 is now available for this prominent Wine component that allows Direct3D 12 to be implemented over the Vulkan API for enhancing Windows games/apps running on Linux and other platforms.

Most notable with the VKD3D 1.14 release is initial support for Metal Shading Language output support as a step toward working with Apple Metal and enhancing the D3D12 capabilities under Wine on macOS. For v1.14, the support requires building VKD3D with an "unsupported" option and for now can only compile "the most basic shaders" with its MSL target.

VKD3D 1.14 also provides disassembler support for binary effects. VKD3D 1.14 also brings along the usual assortment of bug fixes.VKD3D 1.14 also adds a new "VKD3D_CAPS_OVERRIDE" environment variable to override the exposed capabilities like maximum feature level.

VKD3D logo


Downloads and more details on VKD3D 1.14 via the GitLab release tag. VKD3D 1.14 in turn will make it into upstream Wine prior to the upcoming Wine 10.0 feature freeze. For most Linux gamers though it's the VKD3D-Proton downstream that is most interesting for D3D12 games and what is used by Valve's Steam Play (Proton).
