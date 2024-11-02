Vulkan 1.3.301 Released With New Extension For HDR Vivid
Vulkan 1.3.301 was published on Friday with the lone new extension this release being a rare contribution from Huawei adding HDR Vivid support with VK_HUAWEI_hdr_vivid.
VK_HUAWEI_hdr_vivid is a new extension for allowing applications to assign HDR Vivid metadata to Vulkan swapchains. HDR Vivid, a.k.a. T/UWA 005.1-2022, is an HDR standard from the UHD World Association.
The HDR Vivid specification comes out of China and developed in large part by Huawei. So far the HDR Vivid adoption outside of China has been limited given the other HDR standards in existence.
Besides VK_HUAWEI_hdr_vivid, the rest of the Vulkan 1.3.301 changes amount to routine bug fixes.
