Vulkan 1.3.289 Further Helps Out With Layered Driver Implementations

Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 2 July 2024 at 06:23 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VULKAN
Vulkan 1.3.289 was released at the end of last week with a handful of clarifications/corrections to the Vulkan API specification plus one new maintenance extension.

The new extension to Vulkan 1.3.289 is VK_KHR_maintenance7, which is another "maintenance" extension for a bundling of different small fixes/additions to the Vulkan API specification for material not really warranting their own individual extensions.

VK_KHR_maintenance7 brings minor features like new property queries, a query for robust access support when using fragment shading rate attachments, and other minor changes. VK_KHR_maintenance7 was worked on by the likes of Valve -- with both Mike Blumekrantz and Hans-Kristian Arntzen contributing -- as well as additions from AMD, Nintendo, Google, Qualcomm, Huawei, and Khronos.

Arguably the most interesting change with VK_KHR_maintenance7 is a new query for obtaining information on the underlying device(s) in environments where the Vulkan implementation is relying on a layered implementation. One use-case noted was when relying on the Mesa Venus driver for virtualized environments. While the Venus driver itself will continue to be exposed, for those application/game developers wanting to know details about the underlying GPU device/driver, the "VkPhysicalDeviceLayeredApiPropertiesKHR" structure can be used for passing on information around driver layers underneath the top-level Vulkan device.

The rest of the maintenance changes are all rather minor along with the rest of the Vulkan 1.3.289 changes. Details for those interested via this Vulkan-Docs commit.
Add A Comment
Related News
Vulkan 1.3.286 Released With One New Extension
KDGpu v0.5 Vulkan Wrapper Released, KDXr Begins Wrapping OpenXR
Vulkan 1.3.285 Released With New Extension From Valve VKD3D-Proton Developer
Vulkan 1.3.284 Released With Another Extension To Help Zink
Vulkan 1.3.280 Released With NVIDIA Ray-Tracing Validation Extension
Vulkan 1.3.279 Brings New NVIDIA Extension Co-Engineered By Valve
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 24.10 Now Defaults To Wayland On NVIDIA
KDE Plasma 6.1 Performing Much Better On Older Intel Integrated Graphics
NUMA Emulation Yields "Significant Performance Uplift" To Raspberry Pi 5
DRM Panic "Screen of Death" To Gain Monochrome Logo Support In Linux 6.11
NVIDIA 555.58 Stable Linux Driver Brings Wayland Explicit Sync, GSP Firmware Default
GNOME 47 Can Now Be Built With X11 Support Disabled
RegreSSHion: Remote Code Execution Vulnerability In OpenSSH Server
Qualcomm Aiming For Snapdragon X Elite GPU Support In Linux 6.11