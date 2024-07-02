Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Vulkan 1.3.289 Further Helps Out With Layered Driver Implementations
The new extension to Vulkan 1.3.289 is VK_KHR_maintenance7, which is another "maintenance" extension for a bundling of different small fixes/additions to the Vulkan API specification for material not really warranting their own individual extensions.
VK_KHR_maintenance7 brings minor features like new property queries, a query for robust access support when using fragment shading rate attachments, and other minor changes. VK_KHR_maintenance7 was worked on by the likes of Valve -- with both Mike Blumekrantz and Hans-Kristian Arntzen contributing -- as well as additions from AMD, Nintendo, Google, Qualcomm, Huawei, and Khronos.
Arguably the most interesting change with VK_KHR_maintenance7 is a new query for obtaining information on the underlying device(s) in environments where the Vulkan implementation is relying on a layered implementation. One use-case noted was when relying on the Mesa Venus driver for virtualized environments. While the Venus driver itself will continue to be exposed, for those application/game developers wanting to know details about the underlying GPU device/driver, the "VkPhysicalDeviceLayeredApiPropertiesKHR" structure can be used for passing on information around driver layers underneath the top-level Vulkan device.
The rest of the maintenance changes are all rather minor along with the rest of the Vulkan 1.3.289 changes. Details for those interested via this Vulkan-Docs commit.