Vulkan 1.3.291 Published With VK_AMD_anti_lag, AMD Anti Lag Extension
Alongside the usual assortment of fixes/clarifications to the Vulkan specification, Vulkan 1.3.291 brings VK_AMD_anti_lag as AMD's Vulkan extension for Anti Lag. AMD Radeon ANti Lag is their technology to help reduce latency while gaming. Anti Lag to this point has been focused on Microsoft DirectX 12, 11, and 9, but now it's coming to the Vulkan world.
The VK_AMD_anti_lag extension specification explains of the Vulkan Anti Lag support:
"This extension automatically paces the CPU to make sure it does not get too far ahead of the GPU, reducing the latency between inputs received and updates on the screen.
Additionally, Anti-Lag+ offers applications the ability to inform the driver when input processing begins, in order to align the timing of display updates, enabling even lower latency between receiving input and displaying on the screen."
The initial version of this extension is now out with the Vulkan 1.3.291 publishing.