Vulkan 1.3.286 Released With One New Extension

Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 31 May 2024 at 08:38 PM EDT. 1 Comment
VULKAN
Vulkan 1.3.286 was released today with a handful of corrections/clarifications as well as one new extension.

Besides all the routine fixes to the specification, Vulkan 1.3.286 does present one new addition: VK_EXT_shader_replicated_composites. The VK_EXT_shader_replicated_composites extension allows for creating composites from a single value in SPIR-V modules. VK_EXT_shader_replicated_composites was drafted by Arm and NVIDIA engineers.

The SPV_EXT_replicated_composites SPIR-V extension that was introduced this week explains:
"This extension adds instructions to create composite objects whose constituents all have the same value without requiring the value to be provided for each constituent."

Overall the Vulkan 1.3.286 update is rather light, more details on it via GitHub.

Separately, NVIDIA today posted their 550.40.63 Linux Vulkan driver beta that adds EXT_legacy_vertex_attributes and GOOGLE_user_type support along with image load/store support for VK_FORMAT_D16_UNORM and VK_FORMAT_D32_SFLOAT formats. Plus various fixes.
1 Comment
Related News
KDGpu v0.5 Vulkan Wrapper Released, KDXr Begins Wrapping OpenXR
Vulkan 1.3.285 Released With New Extension From Valve VKD3D-Proton Developer
Vulkan 1.3.284 Released With Another Extension To Help Zink
Vulkan 1.3.280 Released With NVIDIA Ray-Tracing Validation Extension
Vulkan 1.3.279 Brings New NVIDIA Extension Co-Engineered By Valve
SDL3 Introduces A Vulkan Renderer
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Amazon Cloud Traffic Is Suffocating Fedora's Mirrors
Microsoft Rolling Out New Windows Subsystem For Linux "WSL" Features For 2024
Memory Sealing "mseal" System Call Merged For Linux 6.10
GNOME Shell & Mutter Broke Their Good Faith With Ubuntu
KDE Plasma 6.1 Beta Released With Wayland Explicit Sync, Input Capture Portal & More
Linux 6.10-rc1 Kernel Released With Many New Features
Linux 6.10 Improves AMD ROCm Compute Support For "Small" Ryzen APUs
Coreboot 24.05 Released With 25 More Platforms - Including The Framework 13 AMD