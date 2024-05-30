KDGpu v0.5 Vulkan Wrapper Released, KDXr Begins Wrapping OpenXR
Last year the KDAB consulting firm typically associated with Qt work published KDGpu as a thin Vulkan wrapper to make it easier leveraging this graphics API. Out today is KDGpu v0.5 with many improvements to this Vulkan wrapper.
The KDGpu v0.5 release has expanded device support, particularly around more mobile GPUs, older Vulkan 1.1 only hardware, and older versions of Android now working. KDGpu 0.5 also has added some native code examples for Android, implemented support for Vulkan external memory and images support, and more in-depth examples.
KDAB now provides many more KDGpu code examples for demonstrating various features with this Vulkan wrapper library.
KDGpu 0.5 also has an optional library called KDXr to begin wrapping the OpenXR AR/VR API. KDGpu integrates nicely with KDXr for those wanting to develop AR/VR experiences with ease.
Those wishing to learn more about the KDGpu v0.5 wrapper can do so via the KDAB blog. The KDGpu code itself is available from GitHub.
