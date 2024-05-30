KDGpu v0.5 Vulkan Wrapper Released, KDXr Begins Wrapping OpenXR

Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 30 May 2024 at 05:57 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VULKAN
Last year the KDAB consulting firm typically associated with Qt work published KDGpu as a thin Vulkan wrapper to make it easier leveraging this graphics API. Out today is KDGpu v0.5 with many improvements to this Vulkan wrapper.

The KDGpu v0.5 release has expanded device support, particularly around more mobile GPUs, older Vulkan 1.1 only hardware, and older versions of Android now working. KDGpu 0.5 also has added some native code examples for Android, implemented support for Vulkan external memory and images support, and more in-depth examples.

KDGpu example


KDAB now provides many more KDGpu code examples for demonstrating various features with this Vulkan wrapper library.

KDGpu 0.5 also has an optional library called KDXr to begin wrapping the OpenXR AR/VR API. KDGpu integrates nicely with KDXr for those wanting to develop AR/VR experiences with ease.

Those wishing to learn more about the KDGpu v0.5 wrapper can do so via the KDAB blog. The KDGpu code itself is available from GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Vulkan 1.3.285 Released With New Extension From Valve VKD3D-Proton Developer
Vulkan 1.3.284 Released With Another Extension To Help Zink
Vulkan 1.3.280 Released With NVIDIA Ray-Tracing Validation Extension
Vulkan 1.3.279 Brings New NVIDIA Extension Co-Engineered By Valve
SDL3 Introduces A Vulkan Renderer
Vulkan 1.3.278 Released With Two New Extensions - One Will Help Wine / Steam Play
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Memory Sealing "mseal" System Call Merged For Linux 6.10
GNOME Shell & Mutter Broke Their Good Faith With Ubuntu
Amazon Cloud Traffic Is Suffocating Fedora's Mirrors
KDE Plasma 6.1 Beta Released With Wayland Explicit Sync, Input Capture Portal & More
Linux 6.10-rc1 Kernel Released With Many New Features
NVIDIA 555.42.02 Linux Beta Brings Wayland Explicit Sync, GSP Firmware Used By Default
Linux 6.10 Improves AMD ROCm Compute Support For "Small" Ryzen APUs
Coreboot 24.05 Released With 25 More Platforms - Including The Framework 13 AMD