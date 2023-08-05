KDAB Releases KDGpu As A Thin Wrapper Around Vulkan

The consulting firm KDAB that is known for their work on the Qt toolkit has released KDGpu as a new library that is a thin wrapper around the Vulkan API and aims to allow for more productive GPU programming.KDGpu is a new open-source project from KDAB to provide various helpers to allow programmers to be more productive working with Vulkan and making it easier to manage various aspects. KDGpu evolved from an initial teaching aid for 3D graphics to a library that can be useful for production projects.



An example rendering with KDGpu.