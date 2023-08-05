KDAB Releases KDGpu As A Thin Wrapper Around Vulkan

Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 10 August 2023 at 06:01 AM EDT. 2 Comments
The consulting firm KDAB that is known for their work on the Qt toolkit has released KDGpu as a new library that is a thin wrapper around the Vulkan API and aims to allow for more productive GPU programming.

KDGpu is a new open-source project from KDAB to provide various helpers to allow programmers to be more productive working with Vulkan and making it easier to manage various aspects. KDGpu evolved from an initial teaching aid for 3D graphics to a library that can be useful for production projects.

KDGpu example
An example rendering with KDGpu.


Those wishing to learn more about KDGpu can do so via the KDAB announcement post. KDGpu is open-source on GitHub.
