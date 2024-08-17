Vulkan 1.3.293 Released With NVIDIA Command Buffer Inheritance Extension

Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 17 August 2024 at 08:42 AM EDT. 1 Comment
VULKAN
Vulkan 1.3.293 released on Friday as the newest specification for this industry standard graphics and compute API. In addition to a handful of fixes/clarifications, Vulkan 1.3.293 introduces a new NVIDIA vendor extension.

New to the Vulkan 1.3.293 spec update is NVIDIA's VK_NV_command_buffer_inheritance extension. This new extension allows for game engines and apps to re-use graphics and compute state between command buffers in the execution queue. NVIDIA's Piers Daniell worked on this extension with Daniel Story of Nintendo. The VK_NV_command_buffer_inheritance extension is explained as:
"This extension allows applications to take advantage of the graphics and compute state that remains valid in the queue between executions of submitted command buffers. This works across both primary and secondary command buffers.

The state inherited includes the previously bound pipeline state, previously bound shader objects, previously bound vertex and index buffers, previously bound descriptor sets and push constants, and all previously set dynamic state.

This extension relaxes the requirement that all that state needs to be bound and set after begin command buffer and before the next draw or dispatch.

By not having to set state that has been inherited applications can save both CPU and GPU cycles by not having to set state redundantly, and also have improved flexibility when reusing secondary command buffers."

An interesting addition and we'll see if this command buffer inheritance extension takes on interest from other vendors with their Vulkan drivers.

VK_NV_command_buffer_inheritance


More details on this routine Vulkan API spec update and all the VK_NV_command_buffer_inheritance documentation via this Vulkan Docs commit.
1 Comment
Related News
VKD3D 1.14 Released With Initial Metal Shading Language Output
Vulkan 1.3.302 Published With AV1 Encode & NVIDIA Display Stereo Extensions
Vulkan 1.3.301 Released With New Extension For HDR Vivid
Vulkan 1.3.300 Delivers New Cooperative Matrix Extension From NVIDIA
Vulkan 1.3.297 Introduces VK_EXT_present_mode_fifo_latest_ready
Vulkan 1.3.296 Released With VK_EXT_device_generated_commands
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ReiserFS Has Been Deleted From The Linux Kernel
Linux CoC Announces Decision Following Recent Bcachefs Drama
Bcachefs Changes Rejected Reportedly Due To CoC, Kernel Future "Uncertain"
Red Hat & Microsoft Bringing RHEL To WSL
Linux 6.12 Released With Real-Time Capabilities, Sched_Ext, More AMD RDNA4 & More
Many Networking Changes In Linux 6.13 - One Line Of Code Helping WireGuard Performance
Google Engineer Proposes "Page Detective" As New Kernel Debugging Tool
FreeCAD 1.0 Released With UI/UX Improvements, New Materials System