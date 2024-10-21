SysVinit 3.11 Released With An "Important Feature" At Long Last
For those still managing to avoid systemd use on Linux systems and preferring SysVinit as their init system of choice, SysVinit 3.11 is out today with a new "important feature" addition.
With SysVinit 3.11 it finally brings the ability to... chain together multiple commands within the inittab file. SysVinit can finally handle AND (&&) and OR (||) logic within the inittab file for chaining together multiple commands.
Surprisingly it's taken until late 2024 for this functionality to come to SysVinit for inittab files.
Besides this support for chaining of commands within inittab files, the rest of the changes are just bug fixes and documentation updates. Downloads and more details for SysVinit 3.11 via GitHub.
