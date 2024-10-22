Intel Compute Runtime 24.39.31294.12 Fixes Lunar Lake OpenCL, Disables Ice Lake & Older

Intel Compute Runtime 24.39.31294.12 was released on Monday as the newest update to this open-source Intel integrated/discrete graphics compute stack for providing OpenCL and oneAPI Level Zero support for their hardware on Windows and Linux.This latest update to the open-source Compute Runtime brings performance optimizations, fixes/improvements to Xe2 Lunar Lake and Battlemage graphics, and also notably disables by default the compute support for pre-Tigerlake Intel graphics support.- Various performance fixes/optimizations.- Several additions for upcoming Xe2 Battlemage graphics cards like support for the zesMemoryGetBandwidth API.- Fixing Linux OpenCL/OpenGL sharing support.- The Level Zero Core release version has been bumped from v1.5 to v1.6.- Refactoring of various dead and legacy code.- Intel did confirm that this release should fix some OpenCL performance problems I've encountered with the Core Ultra 7 256V Lunar Lake SoC... I'll be running new benchmarks shortly as prior data I shared with them showed a number of performance issues for Lunar Lake that are now hopefully resolved.- The NEO_LEGACY_PLATFORMS_SUPPORT build option now defaults to false by default for building legacy platform coverage. With this the officially supported platforms are now just DG1, Alchemist, Tiger Lake, Alder Lake, Meteor Lake, Raptor Lake, and Lunar Lake. The legacy platforms disabled are Ice Lake, Elkhart Lake, Rocket Lake, Coffee Lake, Kaby Lake, Skylake, Apollo Lake, Gemini Lake, and Broadwell. So basically the Broadwell through Ice Lake coverage is now disabled in the official builds for the Intel Compute Runtime moving forward. Those wanting OpenCL and Level Zero with the pre-TGL graphics could always build the Compute Runtime with NEO_LEGACY_PLATFORMS_SUPPORT enabled, but presumably with time that code will begin to suffer bit rot and wouldn't be too surprising if that legacy platform code is eventually removed.

Downloads and more details on the Intel Compute Runtime update via GitHub