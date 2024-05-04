Wine-Staging 9.8 Comes In At 430 Patches, Fixes A 16 Year Old Game
Following yesterday's Wine 9.8 release that fixes a nearly 20 year old bug for installing Microsoft Office 97, Wine-Staging 9.8 is out today as the even more experimental blend of Wine that carries hundreds of extra patches that are going through a testing period toward upstreaming into the main codebase.
Wine-Staging 9.8 comes in at 430 patches over the current Wine 9.8 upstream state. Wine-Staging 9.8 is slightly leaner than prior releases due to having upstreamed a number of WIDL patches as well as the stdole32.tlb patch that fixed the Microsoft Office 97 installation issue. Plus a few patches were dropped from Wine-Staging 9.8 for Pipelight, Wine X11 XEMBED, and others.
Wine-Staging 9.8 does update its bundled VKD3D Git code as well as pulling in a few other updated patches. The only new patch this two-week cycle is for fixing Bug 46012. This bug is a six year old report around invisible textures with the game Command & Conquer 3: Kane's Wrath.
The patch is for implementing ID3DXEffect::SetRawValue so it's possible other games/software may benefit too.
Those wanting to download the new v9.8 releases of Wine or Wine-Staging can find the new builds up on WineHQ.org.
