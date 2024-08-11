Wine-Staging 9.15 Adds Fixes For Lotus Approach & Need For Speed: Underground

Building off yesterday's release of Wine 9.15, Wine-Staging 9.15 is now available with 376 patches currently being applied atop the upstream codebase.

Wine-Staging continues to serve as the experimental/testing grounds for Wine as patches work their way toward the mainline kernel. Wine-Staging ships with fixes and newer features sooner than upstream Wine to help in facilitating user testing. With Wine-Staging 9.15 there are just two new patches for the past two weeks while updating some existing patches such as pulling in the latest VKD3D D3D12-on-Vulkan code and updating a handful of other patches.

New patches in Wine-Staging 9.15 include a DInput regression fix to avoid a crash in the game Need For Speed: Underground. A one liner patch altering a for loop works around a segmentation fault otherwise occuring for the two decade old Need For Speed game on Wine.

Lotus Approach logo


The other new patch is for adding "psh1" button ID to the "Properties" button on the print dialog code to fix a bug report over the print "properties" button being ignored within the Lotus Approach application.

The latest Wine and Wine-Staging binaries are available from WineHQ.org.
