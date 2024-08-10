Wine 9.15 Brings A Lot Of Work On MSHTML, More Windows ODBC Driver Support
Wine 9.15 is out this Saturday as the newest bi-weekly development release for enabling Windows games and applications to run on Linux systems and other environments.
Wine 9.15 continues the trend seen in recent releases allow enabling support for Open Database Connectivity (ODBC) Windows drivers to work under Wine. ODBC is a Microsoft protocol for connecting a Microsoft Access database to an external data source like the Microsoft SQL Server. Wine 9.15 carries many new patches for forwarding more SQL functions to the Unicode version when needed. The ODBC32 Wine code now makes its driver loader thread-safe.
The other big item of WIne 9.15 is more prototype and constructor objects in MSHTML being implemented. Dozens of patches were upstreamed for this release to implement more MSHTML functionality.
Wine 9.15 ships with 18 known bug fixes to help games like Final Fantasy XI Online, Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic, and also various applications.
Downloads and more details on the Wine 9.15 development release via WineHQ.org.
7 Comments